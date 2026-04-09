Analysts Set Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Target Price at $52.67

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2026

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBKGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on EQBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:EQBK opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $973.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK)

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