Analysts Set Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQBK opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $973.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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