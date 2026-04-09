Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.4286.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $89,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,085.68. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $105,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,589.52. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $386,781. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 245.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $14.51 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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