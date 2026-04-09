Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Price Target to $14.00

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Brightstar Lottery Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BRSL opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24. Brightstar Lottery has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Brightstar Lottery Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brightstar Lottery’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,887,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brightstar Lottery

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International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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