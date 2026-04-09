Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

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Agenus Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.83. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

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Agenus, Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system’s response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus’ pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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