Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.91.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

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Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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