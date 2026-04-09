WaFd (WAFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $190.51 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts expect WaFd to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.82 on Thursday. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on WaFd from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WaFd from $33.50 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

Insider Activity at WaFd

In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $178,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,876.35. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WaFd by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 266,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

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