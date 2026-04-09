Brokerages Set Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT at $2.50

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

URG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

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Ur Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Ur Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

In related news, VP Jade Walle bought 107,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,981.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,141. This represents a 74.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.?based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

Further Reading

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