Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1318279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Up 4.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,962,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $364.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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