Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 6,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.8796.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greggs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Greggs Price Performance

About Greggs

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

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Greggs plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol GGGSF, is a leading UK-based bakery chain specializing in freshly prepared food and beverage offerings. Established in 1939, the company has grown from a single bakery in Newcastle upon Tyne into one of Britain’s most recognized high-street brands. Greggs operates a network of more than 2,000 retail outlets, including stand-alone shops, in-store concessions, and kiosks situated in transport hubs and convenience locations across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company’s core product range centers on bakery items such as its iconic sausage rolls, pastries, and sweet treats, complemented by a selection of sandwiches, salads and hot and cold beverages.

Further Reading

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