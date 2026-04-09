E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65.

E3 Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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