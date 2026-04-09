DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.5130 and last traded at $0.55. 16,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5650.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 2.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

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About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is a technology-driven interior construction company specializing in modular, sustainable solutions that integrate design, manufacturing and installation. The company’s core offering centers on its proprietary Interior Construction Experience (ICE) software, which enables architects, designers and facility managers to create fully customized workspace interiors through a digital platform. By leveraging data-driven design and off-site fabrication, DIRTT aims to reduce construction timelines, minimize waste and enhance on-site safety.

DIRTT’s product portfolio includes prefabricated walls, demountable partitions, glass assemblies, power and data aisles, and integrated mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems.

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