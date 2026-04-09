Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 16.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3407 and last traded at $0.3475. Approximately 175,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4160.

Rise Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

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About Rise Gold

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Rise Gold Inc is a Canada?based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade gold assets in the United States. The company’s flagship project is the historic Idaho-Maryland gold mine, located near Grass Valley in northern California. Rise Gold holds the mineral rights and surface leases for the site, which was one of North America’s most prolific underground gold producers during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

At the Idaho-Maryland property, Rise Gold is conducting a systematic exploration and resource-definition program.

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