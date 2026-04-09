Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grieg Seafood ASA is a Norway-based aquaculture company specializing in the farming of Atlantic salmon. The company’s core operations encompass hatchery management, sea?based grow?out facilities, and processing activities. By focusing on sustainable production methods and stringent quality controls, Grieg Seafood aims to deliver premium seafood products to global markets.

Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Grieg Seafood manages operations across several key regions, including coastal sites in Norway’s Finnmark and Rogaland counties and farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.