Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 441,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 678,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61.

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

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