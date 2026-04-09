Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.1220 and last traded at $33.1220. 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

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Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

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Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) is one of Japan’s foremost comprehensive real estate developers. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company engages in the development, leasing and management of a wide range of properties. Its portfolio spans office buildings, residential condominiums, retail facilities, hotels and leisure complexes, reflecting a diversified approach to land use and urban development.

In addition to its core property development activities, Sumitomo Realty provides integrated property management services, including leasing, maintenance and building operations.

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