Comparing Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) & NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and NET Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $68.25 million 0.98 -$1.35 million ($0.07) -51.14 NET Power $250,000.00 1,404.87 -$578.63 million ($7.32) -0.21

Risk & Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NET Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -1.98% -2.05% -1.61% NET Power N/A 70.31% 23.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 1 1 0 0 1.50 NET Power 1 1 1 0 2.00

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.33%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than NET Power.

Summary

NET Power beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

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Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

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