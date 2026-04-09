Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Financial Review

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and CF Acquisition Corp. VI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Mobilisa $22.67 million 6.99 $1.27 million $0.06 130.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Mobilisa has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intellicheck Mobilisa and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 3 3 0 2.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intellicheck Mobilisa currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Intellicheck Mobilisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck Mobilisa is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Mobilisa 5.62% 6.77% 5.23% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

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Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

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CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

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