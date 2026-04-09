Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 10,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKO.B shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Embotelladora Andina Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Embotelladora Andina had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina S.A. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embotelladora Andina

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Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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