Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$157.67 and last traded at C$152.55. 114,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 113,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.15.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 9.457457 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.