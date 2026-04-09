Nimble Storage (NYSEARCA:NMBL) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSEARCA:NMBL – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Nimble Storage Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

About Nimble Storage

(Get Free Report)

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) focuses on providing its end-customers with data. The Company’s Predictive Cloud Platform combines predictive analytics, flash storage and multicloud infrastructure to manage operations in on-premises data centers and in the cloud. Its products allow end-customers to deploy workloads flexibly on flash arrays, converged infrastructure and the public cloud. Its operating system includes NimbleOS. NimbleOS runs across all of its All Flash and Adaptive Flash (Hybrid) arrays and powers Nimble Cloud Volumes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nimble Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nimble Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.