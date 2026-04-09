Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading 6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.8460 and last traded at $7.8460. 2,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TPRKY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPRKY

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders’ merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.