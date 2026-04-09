Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Trading 10.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,643% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Region Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

About Region Group

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Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

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