Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.51. 188,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 212,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

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Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

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