BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $9.39. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 162,805 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCBP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.65.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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