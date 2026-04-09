Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.49 and last traded at GBX 6.49. 205,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 722,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.

Sosandar Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.79.

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Sosandar Company Profile

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Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

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