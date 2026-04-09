Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.49 and last traded at GBX 6.49. 205,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 722,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.
Sosandar Stock Up 3.8%
The stock has a market cap of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.79.
Sosandar Company Profile
Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.
Further Reading
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