WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.10 and last traded at GBX 9.98. Approximately 129,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 108,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

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WizzFinancial Trading Up 5.1%

About WizzFinancial

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.90.

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WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services.

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