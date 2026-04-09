TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.84 and last traded at €13.84. 515,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.22.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 2.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008. TAG Immobilien AG was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

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