iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2026

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVLGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.39. Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 4.66% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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