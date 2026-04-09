iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.39. Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 4.66% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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