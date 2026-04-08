Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.3606. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.3753, with a volume of 166,781 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $406.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

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Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 47.93%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

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