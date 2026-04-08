Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and traded as low as $29.68. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 27,797 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Norwood Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Norwood Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

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Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, Director James Shook bought 3,500 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $239,904. This trade represents a 72.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Carroll bought 4,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,479.39. This represents a 10.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,700 shares of company stock worth $274,770. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

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