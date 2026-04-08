Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as high as C$15.89. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 138,282 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.40.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 44.96%.The firm had revenue of C$355.66 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

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