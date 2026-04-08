Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.65 and traded as high as GBX 562.50. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 562.50, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £849.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 562.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537.77.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services. The Container and Terminal segment provides door-to-door and feeder lift on lift off freight services under the Eucon brand, stevedoring, and other related terminal services, as well as operates container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast.

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