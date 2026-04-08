Analyzing Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) and Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) and Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock 1 1 3 2 2.86 Ralliant 2 3 7 0 2.42

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $22.70, indicating a potential upside of 239.82%. Ralliant has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Ralliant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock -195.72% -102.69% -54.87% Ralliant N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $35.26 million 7.92 -$69.11 million ($1.69) -3.95 Ralliant $2.07 billion 2.39 -$1.22 billion $1.96 22.61

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ralliant. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralliant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Ralliant

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Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

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