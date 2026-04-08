Comparing Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) and Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global BV shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global BV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Murano Global BV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $600.46 million 7.98 $379.86 million $2.44 11.83 Murano Global BV $40.07 million 0.99 -$195.88 million N/A N/A

Millrose Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global BV.

Volatility and Risk

Millrose Properties has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global BV has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millrose Properties and Murano Global BV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties 67.42% 6.90% 4.85% Murano Global BV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Millrose Properties and Murano Global BV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 1 3.00 Murano Global BV 1 0 0 0 1.00

Millrose Properties currently has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Murano Global BV.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Murano Global BV on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Murano Global BV

(Get Free Report)

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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