Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.3340, with a volume of 120,792 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 957,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2,320.0% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 924,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 886,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 823,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.