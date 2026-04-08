Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.3340, with a volume of 120,792 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.
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