WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and traded as high as $36.46. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 89,853 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,299,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 404,368 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 714,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,817,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 845,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 255,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,255,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

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