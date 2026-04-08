Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.66. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 167,620 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

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Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.97 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 42.64% and a negative net margin of 19.14%.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns an interest in The Don Mario District. The company primarily operates in the gold and copper mining industry and its products are gold dore and gold & copper concentrates.

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