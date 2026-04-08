Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.05. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,514.36, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

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Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative net margin of 870.87% and a negative return on equity of 630.53%. The company had revenue of C$0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives.

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