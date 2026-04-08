Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.05. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,514.36, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative net margin of 870.87% and a negative return on equity of 630.53%. The company had revenue of C$0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives.

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