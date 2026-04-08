Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as low as $10.44. Lightbridge shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 486,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightbridge has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lightbridge Stock Up 8.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Lightbridge

In other news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $501,888.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 389,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,088.74. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth about $2,473,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 21.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company’s core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

Further Reading

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