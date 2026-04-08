Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/2/2026 – Boeing had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Boeing is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2026 – Boeing was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.
- 3/19/2026 – Boeing had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Insider Transactions at Boeing
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
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