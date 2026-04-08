Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2026 – Boeing had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Boeing is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Boeing was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.

3/19/2026 – Boeing had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.