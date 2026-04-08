Reviewing Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and SLR Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.03 SLR Investment $218.54 million 3.69 $92.54 million $1.70 8.69

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLR Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baltic International USA and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 SLR Investment 2 2 3 1 2.38

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $15.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given SLR Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 42.34% 8.76% 3.43%

Summary

SLR Investment beats Baltic International USA on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Free Report)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.