Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Sells 12,008 Shares of Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $216,264.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,454,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,189,025.38. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $242,207.01.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Shannon Lucas sold 868 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $15,632.68.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Shannon Lucas sold 24,429 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $442,164.90.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shannon Lucas sold 9,763 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $180,029.72.

On Monday, March 16th, Shannon Lucas sold 22,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $407,925.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Shannon Lucas sold 270 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $4,703.40.

On Monday, March 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,700 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $213,291.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 23,884 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $444,003.56.

Slide Insurance Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SLDE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 1,399,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLDE. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

Slide Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced completion of a $120 million share buyback, which reduces share count and is typically supportive of EPS and the stock price. Slide Insurance (SLDE) Completes $120 Million Share Buyback

Company announced completion of a $120 million share buyback, which reduces share count and is typically supportive of EPS and the stock price. Positive Sentiment: An analyst write-up (Zacks) highlighted SLDE as one of three mid-cap multi-line insurers with near-term upside potential, which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Buy 3 Mid-Cap Multi-Line Insurance Stocks to Tap Solid Near-Term Upside

An analyst write-up (Zacks) highlighted SLDE as one of three mid-cap multi-line insurers with near-term upside potential, which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: SLDE reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb 24) with $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 expected and strong revenue, which supports a higher valuation and investor confidence.

Recent fundamentals: SLDE reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb 24) with $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 expected and strong revenue, which supports a higher valuation and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context — market cap roughly $2.25B, P/E ~7, and the stock sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages; these metrics provide context but are not an immediate catalyst.

Technical/valuation context — market cap roughly $2.25B, P/E ~7, and the stock sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages; these metrics provide context but are not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales: CEO Bruce Lucas, COO Shannon Lucas, a director and another insider executed sizable stock sales April 6–8 (aggregating several hundred thousand shares sold at ~\$18). All trades were reported under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans (reduces suspicious timing concerns but still can weigh on sentiment when large insiders sell). SEC Filing — Bruce Lucas

About Slide Insurance

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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