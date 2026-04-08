Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Susan Byrne Sells 704 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 704 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $11,580.80. Following the sale, the director owned 301,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,011.70. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.7%

WHG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 8,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,948. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.76.

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Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Westwood Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHG

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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