Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 141,909 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $3,292,288.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,078,617.60. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,330,102.04.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 17,961,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LUNR

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 627.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 904,065 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 87.2% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 256,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 717,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 78.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 914,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.