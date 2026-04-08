Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Sells 28,212 Shares of Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $509,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,946,629 shares in the company, valued at $35,156,119.74. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Slide Insurance Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SLDE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

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Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

SLDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLDE

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced completion of a $120 million share buyback, which reduces share count and is typically supportive of EPS and the stock price. Slide Insurance (SLDE) Completes $120 Million Share Buyback

Company announced completion of a $120 million share buyback, which reduces share count and is typically supportive of EPS and the stock price. Positive Sentiment: An analyst write-up (Zacks) highlighted SLDE as one of three mid-cap multi-line insurers with near-term upside potential, which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Buy 3 Mid-Cap Multi-Line Insurance Stocks to Tap Solid Near-Term Upside

An analyst write-up (Zacks) highlighted SLDE as one of three mid-cap multi-line insurers with near-term upside potential, which can attract buyers and lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: SLDE reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb 24) with $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 expected and strong revenue, which supports a higher valuation and investor confidence.

Recent fundamentals: SLDE reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb 24) with $1.23 EPS vs. $0.87 expected and strong revenue, which supports a higher valuation and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context — market cap roughly $2.25B, P/E ~7, and the stock sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages; these metrics provide context but are not an immediate catalyst.

Technical/valuation context — market cap roughly $2.25B, P/E ~7, and the stock sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages; these metrics provide context but are not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales: CEO Bruce Lucas, COO Shannon Lucas, a director and another insider executed sizable stock sales April 6–8 (aggregating several hundred thousand shares sold at ~\$18). All trades were reported under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans (reduces suspicious timing concerns but still can weigh on sentiment when large insiders sell). SEC Filing — Bruce Lucas

About Slide Insurance

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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