Comparing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teradyne and Gauzy, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 6 10 1 2.71 Gauzy 1 0 2 0 2.33

Teradyne presently has a consensus target price of $275.53, suggesting a potential downside of 23.10%. Gauzy has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,496.11%. Given Gauzy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Teradyne.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $3.19 billion 17.58 $554.05 million $3.48 102.96 Gauzy $103.53 million 0.13 -$53.18 million ($2.05) -0.35

This table compares Teradyne and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Teradyne has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gauzy has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 17.37% 22.68% 16.19% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradyne beats Gauzy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

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Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Gauzy

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Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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