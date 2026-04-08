Comparing Canterbury Park (CPHC) & Its Competitors

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC – Get Free Report) is one of 65 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Canterbury Park to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Canterbury Park shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Canterbury Park shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Canterbury Park and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canterbury Park -0.89% -0.63% -0.47% Canterbury Park Competitors -72.67% -16.36% 1.70%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Canterbury Park pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Canterbury Park pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “GAMING” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Canterbury Park is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for Canterbury Park and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canterbury Park 1 0 0 0 1.00 Canterbury Park Competitors 712 2715 5647 188 2.57

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Canterbury Park’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canterbury Park has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Canterbury Park has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canterbury Park’s peers have a beta of 2.50, meaning that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canterbury Park and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canterbury Park $59.57 million -$530,000.00 -156.10 Canterbury Park Competitors $2.59 billion -$15.25 million -14.27

Canterbury Park’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Canterbury Park. Canterbury Park is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canterbury Park peers beat Canterbury Park on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canterbury Park Holding Corp. engages in hosting and managing pari mutuel wagering activities. It operates through the following business segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food & Beverage and Development. The Horse Racing segment includes simulcast and live horse racing operations. The Card Casino segment holds unbanked card games, poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment consists of concession stands, restaurant and buffet, bars, and other food venues. The Development segment owns land for racetrack operations. Canterbury Park Holding was founded by Curtis A. Samson, Randall D. Sampson, and Dale H. Schenian on March 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Shakopee, MN.

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