Critical Review: Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Osram Licht has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osram Licht and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $3.76 billion 16.53 -$147.08 million ($1.42) -43.82 Kimball Electronics $1.49 billion 0.41 $16.98 million $0.96 26.35

Kimball Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimball Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osram Licht and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimball Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kimball Electronics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Kimball Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Osram Licht.

Profitability

This table compares Osram Licht and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% Kimball Electronics 1.65% 6.09% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Osram Licht on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osram Licht

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

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