CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) versus RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Financial Contrast

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CVR Energy and RGC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 4 2 0 0 1.33 RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

CVR Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.18%. Given CVR Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CVR Energy has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Energy and RGC Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $7.16 billion 0.46 $27.00 million $0.26 125.67 RGC Resources $95.33 million 2.55 $13.28 million $1.24 18.85

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. RGC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 0.38% -14.31% -3.03% RGC Resources 13.11% 11.11% 3.90%

Summary

RGC Resources beats CVR Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

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