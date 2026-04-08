Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Key Headlines Impacting Constellation Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped estimates ($1.90 vs. ~$1.68 consensus), showing better-than-expected profitability despite weaker top-line trends. Press Release

Q4 EPS topped estimates ($1.90 vs. ~$1.68 consensus), showing better-than-expected profitability despite weaker top-line trends. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its dividend, a supportive capital return signal for income-oriented shareholders. Press Release

Company raised its dividend, a supportive capital return signal for income-oriented shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $180 (overweight), and some firms maintained buy ratings — giving upside case if demand recovers. Wells Fargo PT Note

Analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $180 (overweight), and some firms maintained buy ratings — giving upside case if demand recovers. Neutral Sentiment: Beer sales showed stabilization and even growth in the quarter (Mexican lager brands like Corona/Modelo/Pacifico helped), partially offsetting wine & spirits weakness. Reuters

Beer sales showed stabilization and even growth in the quarter (Mexican lager brands like Corona/Modelo/Pacifico helped), partially offsetting wine & spirits weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Management transition noted on the earnings release (incoming CEO Nicholas Fink to speak on the call), and a conference call is scheduled to provide more detail — investors will watch Q&A for clarity. GlobeNewswire

Management transition noted on the earnings release (incoming CEO Nicholas Fink to speak on the call), and a conference call is scheduled to provide more detail — investors will watch Q&A for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell sharply (down ~11.3% YoY), driven by declines in wine and spirits — top-line weakness raises concerns about demand sustainability. Press Release

Revenue fell sharply (down ~11.3% YoY), driven by declines in wine and spirits — top-line weakness raises concerns about demand sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Management withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2028 guidance due to demand uncertainty and “subdued” category trends — that loss of forward visibility is pressuring the stock. CNBC

Management withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2028 guidance due to demand uncertainty and “subdued” category trends — that loss of forward visibility is pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management tone: executives flagged consumers trading down to cheaper beer and wine and broader caution on demand, which could pressure margins and future sales. MarketWatch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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